Buccaneers' Josh Williams: Cleared to play Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams has cleared concussion protocol and will be available to play Sunday against New Orleans, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Williams has appeared in just one game this season, logging six snaps on special teams and two on offense. He's yet to touch the ball outside of five kick returns.
