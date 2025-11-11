Williams received a six-game suspension Tuesday for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The undrafted rookie out of LSU had suited up in three of the Buccaneers' first nine games this season, carrying four times for 11 yards. Williams has received most of his playing time on special teams, though he had been active as the team's No. 3 running back behind Rachaad White and Sean Tucker over the previous two games while Bucky Irving (shoulder/foot) has remained sidelined. With Irving not expected to return to action Week 11 at Buffalo, expect the Buccaneers to elevate one of Owen Wright or Michael Wiley to serve as their No. 3 back in Williams' absence.