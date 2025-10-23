Williams (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Williams was unable to play against the Lions on Monday while in the league's concussion protocol. His full participation in Wednesday's walkthrough is a step in the right direction for the 24-year-old running back, but he'll have to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to be available for Sunday's road game against the Saints.