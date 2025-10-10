Buccaneers' Josh Williams: In concussion protocol
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (concussion) won't play Sunday against the 49ers, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Williams was evaluated for a concussion and cleared to return during Tampa Bay's Week 5 win over the Seahawks, but he experienced concussion symptoms after Thursday's practice and was subsequently placed in concussion protocol. Despite the absence of Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) against Seattle, Williams' contributions were limited to kickoff returns on special teams. Williams' next chance to play will come Oct. 20 against the Lions.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Josh Williams: Serves as kickoff returner in win•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Williams: Won't play Week 2•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Williams: Won't make NFL debut vs. Atlanta•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Williams: Productive to close out preseason•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Williams: Solid in preseason debut•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Williams: Back at practice Monday•