Williams (concussion) won't play Sunday against the 49ers, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Williams was evaluated for a concussion and cleared to return during Tampa Bay's Week 5 win over the Seahawks, but he experienced concussion symptoms after Thursday's practice and was subsequently placed in concussion protocol. Despite the absence of Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) against Seattle, Williams' contributions were limited to kickoff returns on special teams. Williams' next chance to play will come Oct. 20 against the Lions.