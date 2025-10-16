Buccaneers' Josh Williams: Misses practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (concussion) did not participate at practice Thursday.
Williams remains in concussion protocol ahead of Week 7, missing the team's first practice of the week. The wide receiver will have two more chances to return to practice and potentially be cleared to play in Monday's matchup with the Lions.
