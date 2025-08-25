Williams rushed eight times for 28 yards and brought in his only target for three yards in the Buccaneers' 23-19 preseason loss to the Bills on Saturday night. He also returned three kickoffs for 108 yards.

Williams put forth a solid case in his final bid for a spot on the 53-man roster, particularly with his work as a returner. The LSU product's ability to contribute on special teams could certainly give him some leverage in the coaching staff's eyes, but come the regular season, Williams will find touches from scrimmage hard to come by as long as the top trio of Bucky Irving, Rachaad White (groin) and Sean Tucker is healthy.