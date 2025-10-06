Williams returned five kickoffs for 129 yards in the Buccaneers' 38-35 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

With Sean Tucker moving into the No. 2 running back role Sunday as part of the domino effect of the absence of Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder), Williams had an opportunity to move into the kickoff returner role and handled it with success. Williams even got in for two snaps on offense but didn't log any touches in what was his first game with active status this season. The undrafted LSU product remains at the bottom of the running back depth chart, but he could reprise his special-teams duties in Week 6 against the 49ers since Irving is expected to remain out for that contest.