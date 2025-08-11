Williams did not play in Saturday's 29-7 preseason win over the Titans due to a hamstring strain, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The undrafted rookie is battling Owen Wright for the No. 4 running back spot, and while he'd impressed early in camp before the injury, Williams missed a golden opportunity to make his case for a roster spot Saturday. The Buccaneers were able to take a run-heavy approach in the second half and Rachaad White also exited the game in the first quarter with a groin injury, so Sean Tucker and Wright finished with a combined 31 carries. Some of that workload would have gone to Williams had he been available, and his next chance to get into game action will come in Saturday night's second exhibition on the road against the Steelers.