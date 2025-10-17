default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Williams (concussion) didn't practice Friday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The 24-year-old running back entered the league's concussion protocol following the Bucs' Week 6 win over the 49ers. Williams has been sidelined for Tampa Bay's first two practices of the week, and he faces an uphill battle to play in Monday's road game against Detroit.

More News