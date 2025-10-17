Buccaneers' Josh Williams: Sits out of Friday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (concussion) didn't practice Friday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The 24-year-old running back entered the league's concussion protocol following the Bucs' Week 6 win over the 49ers. Williams has been sidelined for Tampa Bay's first two practices of the week, and he faces an uphill battle to play in Monday's road game against Detroit.
