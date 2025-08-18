Williams rushed five times for 21 yards and brought in his only target for 13 yards in the Buccaneers' 17-14 preseason win over the Steelers on Saturday night.

The undrafted rookie had missed the preseason opener against the Titans due to a hamstring strain, but his return to practice Monday had foreshadowed his availability for Saturday's contest. James was the third running back to log a touch for the Buccaneers behind Bucky Irving and Sean Tucker, logging his first carry with 6:20 remaining in the second quarter and gaining 16 of his yards on his first pair of totes. James shared time with Tucker on the drive and played with both Kyle Trask and Connor Bazelak as his quarterbacks, but he's clearly no better than No. 4 on the depth chart and is battling Owen Wright and Jase McClellan for a roster spot.