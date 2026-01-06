The Buccaneers signed Williams to a reserve/future contract Monday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The undrafted free agent out of LSU earned a spot on the Buccaneers' 53-man roster after a strong training camp. His rookie season was a bit tumultuous, as he missed time while in the league's concussion protocol before being served a six-game suspension by the NFL in mid-November for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy. He was waived by the Bucs on Dec. 29 before being signed to the practice squad one day later, and he'll stick around with Tampa Bay during offseason activities with the aim of cracking the team's active roster for a second-straight year.