The NFL lifted Williams' six-game suspension Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Williams has served his six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy. He'll be available for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, though he's unlikely to be part of the Buccaneers' backfield rotation that consists of Bucky Irving, Rachaad White and Sean Tucker. Williams did turn five kickoffs for 129 yards in Week 5 against the Seahawks, and that could be his role for Sunday's road tilt.