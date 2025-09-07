Williams (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Williams managed to crack the Buccaneers' 53-man roster after a strong training camp, but the undrafted rookie out of LSU will be in street clothes for Week 1 as Tampa Bay goes with a three-man backfield of Bucky Irving, Rachaad White and Sean Tucker. Williams' next chance to make his NFL regular-season debut is Week 2 against the Texans on Monday, Sept. 15.