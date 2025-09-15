Williams (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game against the Texans, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Williams will be in street clothes for a second straight week. It appears the undrafted rookie is unlikely to be active for gameday unless Bucky Irving, Rachaad White or Sean Tucker were to miss time due to injury, illness or suspension. Williams put together a nice preseason in August, finishing with 13 carries for 49 yards and two catches on as many targets for 16 yards across two games.