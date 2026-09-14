Trotter produced 11 tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks and two tackles for loss, adding a pass defensed for a 38-yard pick-six during Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Bengals.

Despite a heartbreaking loss, Trotter had a field day. The linebacker was all over the field, leading both rosters in tackles. Trotter attempted to mount a comeback for the Buccaneers with a late third-quarter pick-six on Joe Burrow that brought the score to 27-20 Bengals. The second-round rookie out of Missouri put together an outstanding first game, with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reporting that Trotter is the only player since sacks became an official stat in 1982 to record a sack and a pick-six in his NFL debut.