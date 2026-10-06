Trotter (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Buccaneers' estimated injury report Monday, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

Trotter was able to return to action Sunday against the Packers after a one-week absence with a shoulder injury. The linebacker notched nine total tackles (seven solo) in the team's 17-14 loss to Green Bay, but he may have picked up a knee injury along the way. Trotter will have two more chances to be upgraded to a full participant before Thursday night's matchup with Dallas.