Trotter logged 10 tackles and a defensed pass in Sunday's 43-13 win over Carolina.

Trotter's tackle tally led Tampa Bay and marked his fourth time reaching double-digit stops through six contests this season. The rookie linebacker missed Week 3 due to a shoulder injury but has otherwise been a central part of the Buccaneers' defense, logging at least an 83 percent defensive snap share in each game that he's appeared. Overall, Trotter has registered 62 tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and an interception (which he returned for a touchdown).