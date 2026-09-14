Trotter produced 11 tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks and two total tackles for loss, and added a pass defensed for a 38-yard pick-six during Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Bengals.

Despite a disappointing season-opening loss, Trotter had a field day. The linebacker was a disruptive force, producing a game-high tackle total. Trotter also recorded a late third-quarter pick-six on Joe Burrow that narrowed the Buccaneers' deficit to a touchdown at the time. The second-round rookie out of Missouri put together an outstanding first game, with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reporting that Trotter is the only player since sacks became an official stat in 1982 to record a sack and a pick-six in his NFL debut.