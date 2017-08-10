Adjei-Barimah (knee) was sidelined from Wednesday's training camp practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Adjei-Barimah is competing for the nickel corner spot he often manned last season, but Wednesday's developments could end up representing a significant setback. While the severity of ailment figures to be revealed by the additional tests that the 25-year-old was scheduled to undergo later Wednesday, it's worth noting that Adjei-Barimah missed multiple games with a knee injury last season as well.