Adjei-Barimah suffered a patellar fracture in his right knee and may undergo surgery that would rule him out for around four months, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Adjei-Barimah suffered from the same injury last season and spent a good chunk of this offseason recovering from it, and now, surgery may be the only option for the cornerback. Surgery is not a guarantee, however, as Adjei-Barimah will seek out a second opinion before making a decision, and a timetable likely won't be established until then.