Buccaneers' Jude Adjei-Barimah: Out with right knee fracture
Adjei-Barimah suffered a patellar fracture in his right knee and may undergo surgery that would rule him out for around four months, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Adjei-Barimah suffered from the same injury last season and spent a good chunk of this offseason recovering from it, and now, surgery may be the only option for the cornerback. Surgery is not a guarantee, however, as Adjei-Barimah will seek out a second opinion before making a decision, and a timetable likely won't be established until then.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jude Adjei-Barimah: Suffers patellar fracture in right knee•
-
Buccaneers' Jude Adjei-Barimah: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Jude Adjei-Barimah: Officially signs exclusive rights tender•
-
Buccaneers' Jude Adjei-Barimah: Tendered to one-year contract•
-
Buccaneers' Jude Adjei-Barimah: Placed on IR•
-
Buccaneers' Jude Adjei-Barimah: Not on injury report•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Check out our 12-team standard draft
Ready to draft? Check out how the CBS Sports staff's just-completed 12-team standard mock draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...
-
Believe It or Not 2.0
Teams are releasing their first depth chart of the season, but Heath Cummings says you shouldn't...
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...