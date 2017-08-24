Buccaneers' Jude Adjei-Barimah: Reverts to IR
Adjei-Barimah (knee) reverted to injured reserve Wednesday.
Adjei-Barimah, who's out four months with a patellar fracture in his right knee, had been waived Tuesday and reverts to IR upon clearing waivers.
