Buccaneers' Jude Adjei-Barimah: Set for surgery
Adjei-Barimah (knee) will undergo surgery Sunday, ESPN's Jenna Laine reports.
Surgery is expected to sideline Adjei-Barimah around four months. While it's possible his season isn't over yet, the injured reserve list remains a real possibility.
