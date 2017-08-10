Play

Adjei-Barimah suffered a patellar fracture in his right knee, ESPN's Jenna Laine reports.

This development is a hefty blow to the Bucs' secondary, as Adjei-Barimah was expected to hold down the starting nickelback job in 2017. In his absence, Javien Elliott and Robert McClain will likely compete for that role.

