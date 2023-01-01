Jones (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 17 divisional clash against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Jones will play through his lingering knee issues for the second straight game after putting in limited practices throughout Week 17 prep. The veteran's presence won't necessarily equate to a significant downgrade to the prospects of No. 4 wideout Russell Gage, however -- in last Sunday night's overtime win against the Cardinals, Jones logged just 19 snaps to Gage's 43.
