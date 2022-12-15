Jones (knee) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.
Previously, Jones sat out five times in a six-game span back in September and October with what was termed a PCL injury. It's unclear if his current concern is related to that issue, but he now has missed back-to-back sessions to kick off Week 15 prep. Friday's practice report may decide his fate for Sunday's contest against the Bengals, and if he's out or even limited this weekend, Russell Gage would be the top candidate to join Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in three-wide sets.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Not spotted at practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Held out with knee injury•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Five catches in Week 14 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Three grabs in win•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Records 55 total yards in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Runs free for long score•