Jones (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday.
Jones hasn't played since Week 1 due to what has been described as a partially torn PCL in his knee, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. After Sunday's loss to the Packers, coach Todd Bowles told Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press that Jones could have played Week 3, but the Buccaneers held him out as a precaution. Jones now has logged capped practices going back to last Friday, and if he maintains such activity or even gets back to full this week, he's a good bet to return Sunday night against the Chiefs.
