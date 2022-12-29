Jones (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
For a second week in a row, Jones is operating with a cap on his practice reps as he tends to a knee issue. He was able to return from a one-game absence this past Sunday at Arizona, turning a 24 percent snap share into one catch (on one target) for five yards. With fellow Bucs receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage all healthy at the moment, Jones doesn't hold much upside if he does end up active Sunday against the Panthers.
