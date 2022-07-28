Jones, who's missed 14 games with injuries over the past two seasons, is at full health entering training camp after signing a one-year, $6 million deal with the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reported.

Jones declared himself "100% healthy" in his introductory press conference, emphasizing he had no lingering issues or pain stemming from the hamstring issues that plagued him in 2021 with the Titans. Jones also noted he was seeking to fit into what is already a talented wide receiver room and not encroach on anyone's snaps or targets, but if he's able to at least approximate the form he displayed prior to his last two campaigns, it would seem inevitable he would carve out a solid role in what could be one of the league's most prolific air attacks once Chris Godwin (knee) is able to suit up.