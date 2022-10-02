Jones (knee) is active for Sunday's contest versus the Chiefs.
Jones logged back-to-back limited practices before getting a rest day Friday, which was enough to clear him for his first game action since the season opener at Dallas. In that outing, he hauled in three of five targets for 69 yards. This time around, all of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Russell Gage (hamstring) will be available to the Buccaneers offense.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Expected to take on Chiefs•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Deemed questionable•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Could be game-time call•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Stays limited Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Another limited practice•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Expected back in Week 4•