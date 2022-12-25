Jones (knee) is active for Sunday's contest at Arizona, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Jones logged more on-field work Week 16 (three LPs) versus Week 15 (one LP), the latter of which he was inactive for last Sunday's loss to the Bengals. With his availability confirmed for this Sunday, he'll rejoin Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage as the top wide receivers for quarterback Tom Brady. Jones has compiled a 22-284-2 line on 39 targets in eight appearances for the Bucs this season, so his potential to produce is near its lowest point in his 12 years as a pro.