Jones (knee) is listed as active Thursday against the Ravens, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Making his first appearance since Week 4 and just his third of the campaign, Jones will join Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and others as wide receivers available for quarterback Tom Brady with Russell Gage (hamstring) sidelined. It's unclear what kind of snap and target share Jones can expect Thursday, but he does have one 40-plus yard catch to his name among his four receptions in two appearances.