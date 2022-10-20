Jones (knee) is participating in the early portion of Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Jones has missed Tampa Bay's last two contests, and it would be a noticeable step in the right direction if he's able to log at least limited activity on Thursday's official practice report. The Buccaneers could need to see more from the veteran before clearing him for a return to the field, so it's too early to make assumptions about his Week 7 availability, but a return to practice at least signals that Jones could return to the lineup soon.