Jones (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.
Jones opened last week with back-to-back DNPs before returning in a limited capacity Friday and getting a questionable designation for Sunday's contest against the Bengals. The Buccaneers eventually made him inactive, which marked his sixth game missed of the season, but he appears to be in a better spot as the team kicks off Week 16 prep. Jones's status thus bears watching as the week continues to get a sense of his potential to suit up Sunday at Arizona.
