Jones secured his only target for 20 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-10 preseason loss to the Colts on Saturday night.

The veteran wideout was logging his first game action with Tom Brady, and the duo made it count during their brief time on the field. Jones hauled in a perfectly timed pass from Brady on a dig route down the right side of the field during the Buccaneers' opening drive, giving the new battery mates a tangible positive heading into preparations for a Week 1 Sunday night opener against the Cowboys where Jones could potentially draw a start alongside Mike Evans if Chris Godwin (knee) isn't deemed ready for game action.