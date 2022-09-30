Jones (knee) could be a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Jones was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, but coach Todd Bowles said the real question is how the veteran wideout's body responds after a day of rest. The Bucs may thus treat both Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Jones as game-time decisions, with the latter seemingly more likely to play. Breshad Perriman, meanwhile, will be listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury, which leaves Scotty Miller as the No. 3 receiver in the unlikely event of both Godwin and Jones sitting out another week. Mike Evans is back from a one-game suspension, and Russell Gage is coming off his best game of the season in Week 3.