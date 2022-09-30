Jones (knee), who likely will be a game-time decision, is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Jones and Chris Godwin (hamstring) are considered game-time calls ahead of the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, while Russell Gage (hamstring) is listed as questionable but has been playing through the same injury all season and had his best game yet last week. Jones was held out of practice Friday after limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday, with coach Todd Bowles explaining that the team needs to see how the wideout feels after a couple days of activity followed by a couple days of rest. Bowles said the team should have a better idea this weekend about whether Jones is truly ready to play after missing the past two games.