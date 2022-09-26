Coach Todd Bowles is optimistic that Jones (knee) will return in Week 4 against the Chiefs, as Jones was healthy enough to play in Sunday's 14-12 loss to the Packers but was held out for precautionary reasons, Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press reports.

The Buccaneers took the long-term view with Jones in Week 3, but the 33-year-old wide receiver is expected to make his return for Tampa Bay's high-profile Week 4 game. Tom Brady struggled to move the ball against Green Bay while working with a depleted receiving corps, but he'll be getting some major reinforcements in Week 4 with Mike Evans returning from his one-game suspension alongside Jones.