Jones (knee) remains a game-time decision but is expected to play vs. Kansas City on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Buccaneers are reportedly viewing Jones and Chris Godwin (hamstring) similarly, so the team could have both back in the lineup for Sunday Night Football. That said, as both remain game-time decisions, a final decision likely won't come until 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 8:20 p.m. E.T. kickoff. Jones began the week with back-to-back limited practices but was held out of Friday's session.