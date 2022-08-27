Jones is one of the Buccaneers' starters slated to play in Saturday night's preseason finale against the Colts, which would mark his first game action with Tom Brady, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Todd Bowles noted Thursday that "everyone who is healthy will play" when asked about his personnel plans for the exhibition finale, implying both Brady and Jones will be on the field. Jones' first opportunity to work with the future Hall of Fame quarterback is naturally an important step in final preparations for the regular season, and with neither Chris Godwin (knee) nor Russell Gage (leg) expected to suit up against Indianapolis, Jones should have plenty of opportunity to log some targets in what should be a No. 2 role alongside Mike Evans.