Jones secured five of eight targets for 38 yards in the Buccaneers' 35-7 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Jones was busier than usual, checking in second in targets and tied for second in receptions. The veteran receiver is enjoying good health for an extended stretch for the first time as a Buccaneer and has recorded multiple receptions in six consecutive contests. Jones next takes aim at a talented Bengals secondary in a Week 15 home matchup.