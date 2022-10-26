Jones (knee) is listed as questionable and considered a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with the Ravens, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Jones has missed three consecutive games, but he's been gradually ramping up his practice activity and could have a chance at returning to the lineup Thursday. With Russell Gage (hamstring) already ruled out for Week 8, Jones' potential return would help shore up the Buccaneers' receiving depth behind starters Mike Evans (knee) and Chris Godwin. A final word on Jones' status may not come until Tampa Bay releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.