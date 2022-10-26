Jones (knee) is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Ravens, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Jones has missed three consecutive games, but it appears that he's been gradually ramping up his practice activity and could still have a chance to play Thursday. With Russell Gage (hamstring) already ruled out, it would be significant if the Buccaneers can get Jones back on the field behind Mike Evans (knee) and Chris Godwin. The final word on Jones' status may not come until inactives are released ahead of Thursday's 8:15 p.m. kickoff.
