Jones (knee) was a full practice participant Thursday.

Despite opening Week 9 prep with with no activity Wednesday, Jones handled every rep one day later, setting him up to play Sunday versus the Rams. Meanwhile, Mike Evans (ankle) remained limited Thursday, so there's a lingering question mark in the Buccaneers' receiving corps. Evans doesn't appear to be in danger of being inhibited or out this weekend, so Jones likely will be the team's No. 3 option behind Evans and Chris Godwin.

More News