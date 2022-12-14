Jones (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
This likely is related to the PCL injury that caused him to miss time in September and October. Jones saw a season-high targets and played a season-high 72 percent of snaps in Sunday's 35-7 loss to the 49ers, so this could be a setback or just a matter of rest. A return to practice Thursday/Friday would hint at the latter, and for a month now the Bucs have given Jones more work than Russell Gage as the No. 3 behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
