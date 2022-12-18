Jones (knee) is inactive for Sunday's Week 15 game against the Bengals, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Jones was trending downward heading into the weekend after only getting a limited Friday practice in during the past week. With the veteran wideout sitting out, Russell Gage will be in line to bump up to the No. 3 receiver role behind the starting duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in another must-win game for the Buccaneers.
