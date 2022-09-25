Jones (knee) is inactive for Sunday's Week 3 clash against the Packers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. The veteran wideout is dealing with a partially torn posterior cruciate ligament and did not work out pregame, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

As has often been the case over the last year-plus, the injury outlook is grim for the veteran wideout both Sunday and for the foreseeable future. The news of the severity of Jones' injury implies he could be headed to a long-term sabbatical, with a trip of some duration to injured reserve certainly not out of the question. Jones' absence Sunday, coupled with those of Mike Evans (suspension) and Chris Godwin (hamstring), leaves Tom Brady extremely short-handed in the pass-catching corps against a tough Packers defense.