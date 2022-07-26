Jones is signing a one-year contract with the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Bucs' WR group suddenly looks much better, with a future Hall of Famer joining the mix and Chris Godwin (knee) avoiding the PUP list to begin training camp. The 33-year-old Jones missed 14 games the past two seasons, and he averaged only 43.4 yards per contest with the Titans last year. He was much better in 2020, his final season with the Falcons, averaging 5.7 catches for 85.7 yards per game with a career-high 11.3 YPT. Even last year he had a 64.6 percent catch rate and 9.0 yards per target, but with limited playing time and inconsistent performance due to various injuries. Tampa could challenge Cincinnati's claim to the best WR group in the league, featuring Godwin, Mike Evans, Jones and Russell Gage.