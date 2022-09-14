Jones was held out of Wednesday's practice with a knee injury, the Saints' official website reports.
Given his history, it's hard to know if this is quasi-maintenance or indicative of a legitimate threat to Jones' Week 2 availability. If it's the former, he's in good position to see a bunch of targets against Tampa Bay, as Chris Godwin (hamstring) figures to miss the game and Russell Gage (hamstring) also sat out Wednesday's practice.
