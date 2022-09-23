Coach Todd Bowles expects Jones (knee) to be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with Green Bay, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Jones presumably will be listed as questionable on the final injury report and likely won't be the only Tampa Bay wideout with that designation. He returned to practice Friday after missing the previous two days, giving him a real shot to suit up ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday.