Jones (knee) likely will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Jones was listed as such for the past three games, returning for Week 4 after missing Weeks 2 and 3. A weaker opponent might inspire more caution from the Bucs after a tilt with the Chiefs last week, though coach Todd Bowles has suggested that the weekly decision mainly depends on how Jones' knee responds after practicing and then resting. He reportedly has a partial tear of his PCL -- an injury Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott played through for much of last season -- and could be a weekly game-time decision this year.